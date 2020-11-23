Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.6% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after buying an additional 2,578,161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 287.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 309,083 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,259,000 after purchasing an additional 229,376 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 858 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $110.04. 32,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,954,515. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.26. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $115.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.53.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

