Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 213 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $41,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $726.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,718. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $700.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $641.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $88,739,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.76.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

