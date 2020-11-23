Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,435,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,217,000 after buying an additional 834,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,477 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,456,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,797,000 after purchasing an additional 113,721 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,154,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,034,000 after purchasing an additional 410,695 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,926,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.88. 35,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,699. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $55.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.