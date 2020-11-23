Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,954 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,691,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.64.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $334.10. 47,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.99. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $317.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.