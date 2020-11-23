Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 734 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 251.6% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,953,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,072 shares of company stock valued at $23,627,774. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.14.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.