SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of SBFG opened at $18.50 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $139.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

