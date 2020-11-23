Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Shares of Schrödinger stock traded up $5.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.00. 40,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,191. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 205,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $11,115,931.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramy Farid sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,355,707.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,759,460 shares of company stock valued at $261,144,643 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

