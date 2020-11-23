Schrödinger Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,380 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average volume of 1,609 call options.

NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $6.27 on Monday, hitting $66.87. The stock had a trading volume of 38,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,191. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.66.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SDGR. ValuEngine cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 167,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $9,998,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cony D’cruz sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $265,518.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,518.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,759,460 shares of company stock worth $261,144,643 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.