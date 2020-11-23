Scotiabank Boosts American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target to $3.25

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $2.25 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

AHOTF stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 79 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

