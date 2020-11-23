Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Short Interest Up 18.2% in October

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,580,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 8,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

SELB traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.19. 12,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,190. The stock has a market cap of $347.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 3,185,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,447,023.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at $12,472,098.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,061,490 shares of company stock valued at $18,332,395. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SELB. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,294,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,557,000 after buying an additional 4,685,075 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,102,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,145,000. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.0% in the second quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 6,546,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after buying an additional 997,923 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,415,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 457,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SELB shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

