Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Pivotal Research

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) had its price target boosted by Pivotal Research from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

SCVL opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $493.82 million, a P/E ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.28. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 20,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,100 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $41,349.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,189.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 17,011.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 3,124.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 214.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

