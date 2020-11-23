Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 538 ($7.03) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 642.22 ($8.39).

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 588.80 ($7.69) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07. The Sage Group plc has a one year low of GBX 515.60 ($6.74) and a one year high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 685.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 695.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.32 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, insider Annette Court bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £29,300 ($38,280.64).

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

