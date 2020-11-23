Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Rises By 15.7%

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE AWP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,975. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $7.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 51,131 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 77.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 27,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter worth $106,000.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

