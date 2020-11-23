Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Declines By 13.2%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,413,100 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 1,627,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 191.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.