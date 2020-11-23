Short Interest in Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Decreases By 13.4%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,400 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 260,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,127.0 days.

Shares of ARCVF stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. Arcadis has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

