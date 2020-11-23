Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Expands By 13.8%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,531,100 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 3,101,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 535.0 days.

Shares of ASAZF opened at $25.30 on Monday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

