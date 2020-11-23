Short Interest in Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Declines By 14.3%

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of Assura stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. Assura has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.00.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

