Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Rises By 16.6%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 605,500 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the October 15th total of 519,400 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

B. Riley Financial stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.21. 3,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,670. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market cap of $844.60 million, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.96. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $33.41.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $1,066,000.00. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,600.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 153,506 shares of company stock worth $4,185,333. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 47.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 28.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

