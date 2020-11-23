Short Interest in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Rises By 15.3%

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 785,200 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 681,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

BCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Banco de Chile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $18.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.44. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the third quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.