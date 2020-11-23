Short Interest in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Increases By 15.5%

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $16.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $16.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $52,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter worth $137,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,474.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter worth $176,000.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

