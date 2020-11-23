Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Decreases By 13.3%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,600 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 430,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 797,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Cresco Labs from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

CRLBF stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

