Short Interest in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expands By 16.9%

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 548,600 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 469,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of ROCK stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.61. The company had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,993. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.39. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 136.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

