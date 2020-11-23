Short Interest in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Drops By 14.8%

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of DAX opened at $29.14 on Monday. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X DAX Germany ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) by 95.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 6.04% of Global X DAX Germany ETF worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

