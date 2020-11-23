Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Declines By 15.0%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 507,200 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 596,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,072.0 days.

Shares of ISUZF stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

