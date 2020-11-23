Short Interest in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Declines By 16.9%

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $24.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $39.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

