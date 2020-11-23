Short Interest in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Expands By 17.7%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 483,100 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 410,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RealNetworks stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 469.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,484 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of RealNetworks worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

RNWK traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.46. 211,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.59. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

