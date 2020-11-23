Short Interest in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Increases By 16.1%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,720,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 17,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,171,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 25,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Schlumberger by 10.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

