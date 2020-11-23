Short Interest in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Drops By 14.9%

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 6.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

SAIC opened at $90.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.84. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

