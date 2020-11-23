Short Interest in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Increases By 15.5%

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 78,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Spark Networks by 3,000,000.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 82.6% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 572,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 26.3% in the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 509,039 shares in the last quarter.

LOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Spark Networks from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $4.40 on Monday. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

