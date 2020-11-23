Short Interest in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Grows By 17.1%

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the October 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 815,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 46,343.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on INN shares. TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

NYSE:INN traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,697. The company has a market capitalization of $872.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $12.42.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 5, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.