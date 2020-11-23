Short Interest in Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Decreases By 18.8%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,994,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 17,224,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of TERRF stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

