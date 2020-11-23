Short Interest in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Declines By 13.6%

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,020,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 9,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Kass acquired 3,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $73,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in The Wendy’s by 34.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Wendy’s by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,744,000 after buying an additional 653,505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Wendy’s by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 854,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 31,373 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 55.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 168,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 60,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 17.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,445,000 after purchasing an additional 393,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.