Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) PT Raised to $15.00 at Scotiabank

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

LWSCF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from $14.75 to $14.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $11.00 to $12.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.33.

OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $14.76.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

