Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SFNC has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson downgraded Simmons First National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.91%.

In other Simmons First National news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,266.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth $193,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at $281,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 25.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 98,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

