Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Simulations Plus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.76, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,707,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,572,403.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 452.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 51.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 196.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

