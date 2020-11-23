SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $0.40 price target on the stock.

Shares of SLGWF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. SLANG Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. The company develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products across 2,600 retail stores in the United States. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 26, 2018.

