So-Young International (SY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th. So-Young International has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $46.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.37 million. So-Young International had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

NASDAQ:SY opened at $14.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.02 and a beta of 0.25. So-Young International has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $16.06.

SY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on So-Young International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. So-Young International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.87.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

