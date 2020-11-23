SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. UBS Group downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $1,224,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 310,947 shares in the company, valued at $76,147,810.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 160,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,996,353.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,351 shares of company stock worth $20,138,391. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 296.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,088,000 after buying an additional 625,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,868,000 after buying an additional 258,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,670,000 after buying an additional 241,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,264,000 after buying an additional 133,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock traded up $8.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.35. 24,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $317.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

