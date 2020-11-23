Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a payout ratio of -210.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $0.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4,200.0%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $312.33 million, a PE ratio of -689.00 and a beta of 2.17. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOI. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $53,399.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

