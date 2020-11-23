Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.06.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of SONO stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. Sonos has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. Research analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,726 shares of company stock worth $1,174,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,234,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,372,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 357,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.