South State CORP. Acquires 2,632 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

South State CORP. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Argus upped their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

TFC stock opened at $46.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $228,825. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

