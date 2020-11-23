South State CORP. Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $793,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 26.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 56.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 191,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,145,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.0% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $261.00 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.24.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

