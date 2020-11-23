South State CORP. Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

South State CORP. increased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Baxter International by 118.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Baxter International by 12.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX stock opened at $77.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.83. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAX. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

