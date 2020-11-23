South State CORP. Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

South State CORP. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 642,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,038,000 after acquiring an additional 49,431 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 29,805 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 385,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $85.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

