South State CORP. Raises Position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

South State CORP. raised its stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,565,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,369,000 after acquiring an additional 157,804 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3,342.7% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 99,379 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 68,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 60,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $92.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.44. iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36.

iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

