South State CORP. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

South State CORP. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $325.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.02. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

