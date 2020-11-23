South State CORP. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

South State CORP. lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after buying an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after buying an additional 116,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,501,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $288.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.08.

ULTA opened at $273.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.16. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

