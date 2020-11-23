South State CORP. Sells 124 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

South State CORP. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,993,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,901,000 after purchasing an additional 193,890 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Caterpillar by 13.9% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 123,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 64.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $1,085,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $172.54 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $176.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.95.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

