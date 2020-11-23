South State CORP. Sells 568 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

South State CORP. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in American Electric Power by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $82.49 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.