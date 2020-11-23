South State CORP. Sells 669 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

South State CORP. decreased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in V.F. by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 26.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

Shares of VFC opened at $84.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.58. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of -652.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,439 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

